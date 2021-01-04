Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report sales of $500.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $477.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $512.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $397.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMRX. Barclays raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Guggenheim raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.57 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 69,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

