Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.88. 1,687,191 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,493,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.22 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 560.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

