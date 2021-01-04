Amoveo (VEO) Price Tops $19.28 on Exchanges

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $19.28 or 0.00059530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $687.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00043380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $113.46 or 0.00350246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014764 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00023867 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo's official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo's official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

