Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.86

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 101418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

AMRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.78.

The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,276 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

