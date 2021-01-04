Analysts Anticipate Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $473.11 Million

Analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $473.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.32 million and the lowest is $471.00 million. Belden posted sales of $549.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.36 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

In other Belden news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,068,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,402,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after purchasing an additional 223,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Belden by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 33,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDC opened at $41.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.61. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

