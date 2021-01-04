Analysts Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to announce $8.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $16.54 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $10.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $69.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.53 million to $77.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $54.23 million, with estimates ranging from $24.27 million to $108.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. ValuEngine lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on ChemoCentryx from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $869,857.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,864.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pui San Kwan sold 8,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $582,384.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,576 shares of company stock worth $3,260,746. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 261.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCXI opened at $61.92 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

