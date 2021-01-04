Analysts Anticipate CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. CIT Group reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CIT Group.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIT. BMO Capital Markets cut CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

CIT Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.73. 70,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,551. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CIT Group has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

In other news, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 4,150 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $145,623.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,112 shares in the company, valued at $460,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CIT Group by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after acquiring an additional 142,112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CIT Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 122,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.