Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Billion

Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to post sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.63 billion to $12.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $13.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.72.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,556,190.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,554,549 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,483,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,517,000 after purchasing an additional 160,117 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 89,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $141.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -785.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.