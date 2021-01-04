Analysts Anticipate IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) to announce sales of $3.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.19 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $11.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.17 billion to $11.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.36 billion to $12.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $179.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.43. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 81,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

