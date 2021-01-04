Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $362.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will announce $362.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.70 million and the lowest is $350.00 million. Quaker Chemical posted sales of $391.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.67.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total transaction of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total transaction of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $253.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.