Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.27 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post $26.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $27.13 billion. Target posted sales of $23.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $91.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.91 billion to $92.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $88.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $86.16 billion to $92.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. ValuEngine cut shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,162 shares of company stock worth $1,646,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 141.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $176.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $181.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

