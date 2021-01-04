Analysts Anticipate Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

