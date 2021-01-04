Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post sales of $55.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.50 million to $67.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $92.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $213.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $242.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $279.00 million, with estimates ranging from $220.50 million to $322.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viper Energy Partners.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 33.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $11.62 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.31.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

