Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Brokerages predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $3.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.62.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $195.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.08. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.