Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $205.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) will report $205.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.40 million. The Macerich reported sales of $222.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $788.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $786.30 million to $789.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $822.00 million, with estimates ranging from $778.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Macerich.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.69). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered The Macerich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 48.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 407,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 133,601 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 75.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 102.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 62,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 2.03.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Macerich (MAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.