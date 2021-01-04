Analysts Expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.89 Million

Analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to announce sales of $208.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $203.50 million. The Simply Good Foods posted sales of $152.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $893.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $880.00 million to $919.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $949.85 million, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.93 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.82.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,458.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $1,984,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.80.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

