Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 4th (BAM, CAE, CVE, CVX, CWX, ESI, FM, FSLR, HSE, LNR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 4th:

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$36.00.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was given a C$9.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price boosted by Truist.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWX.TO) (TSE:CWX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.65 to C$1.00.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $135.00.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) was given a C$4.00 target price by analysts at National Bank Financial. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$81.00.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $122.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$80.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) (TSE:NFI) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00.

Onex Co. (ONEX.TO) (TSE:ONEX) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$91.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$25.00 to C$40.00.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$45.00 to C$52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Profound Medical Corp. (PRN.V) (CVE:PRN) was given a C$43.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $80.00.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $78.00 to $85.00.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$4.25 to C$4.40.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $240.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TCW.TO) (TSE:TCW) had its target price raised by Evercore Inc. from C$1.00 to C$1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $59.00.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $78.00.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from C$67.00 to C$65.00.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$18.50. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

