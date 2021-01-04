Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for ABB (ABBN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ABB (VTX: ABBN):

1/4/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 22 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/24/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 19.40 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/30/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 19.40 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 28 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 27 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 20 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 19 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 24 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 21.50 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – ABB was given a new CHF 27 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABB Ltd. has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.