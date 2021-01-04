Analysts’ Upgrades for January, 4th (ALGN, ALLY, ATKR, AVEVF, BOKF, CEO, CNVVY, CPRI, ERII, EXPE)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, January 4th:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $625.00 target price on the stock.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $48.00 target price on the stock.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR)

was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock.

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Convatec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $153.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $362.00 price target on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $479.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $429.00.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $132.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $325.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $73.00.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $175.00 target price on the stock.

