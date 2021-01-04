Analyzing Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN)

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) and NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Formula One Group and NTN Buzztime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Formula One Group -64.67% -3.51% -1.72% NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77%

This table compares Formula One Group and NTN Buzztime’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Formula One Group $2.02 billion 4.21 $106.00 million ($1.35) -27.23 NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.35 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Formula One Group has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Risk & Volatility

Formula One Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Formula One Group and NTN Buzztime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Formula One Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Formula One Group presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.46%. Given Formula One Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Formula One Group is more favorable than NTN Buzztime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.4% of Formula One Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Formula One Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Formula One Group beats NTN Buzztime on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, and arcade games. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of June 30, 2020, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 1,219 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

