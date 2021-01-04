Analyzing Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Morningstar and Wright Investors’ Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Morningstar 13.11% 18.79% 8.59% Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Morningstar and Wright Investors’ Service, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Morningstar has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Morningstar and Wright Investors’ Service’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Morningstar $1.18 billion 8.41 $152.00 million N/A N/A Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 1.45 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Morningstar beats Wright Investors’ Service on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors. The company offers Morningstar Data, an investment data spanning various investment databases, including equity fundamentals, managed investments, and real-time pricing and market data; Morningstar Direct, an investment-analysis platform; Morningstar Managed Portfolios, an advisor service consisting of model portfolio that offers services for independent financial advisors, as well as offers asset allocation services for asset managers, broker-dealers, and insurance providers; Morningstar Advisor Workstation, a web-based research and proposal generation platform; and Morningstar.com, a Website for individual investors. It also provides Morningstar Enterprise Components; Morningstar Credit Ratings that provides new issue and surveillance ratings for structured finance securities; operational risk assessment services, deal monitoring, and corporate credit estimation; Morningstar Indexes for creating investment products; Morningstar workplace solutions, such as retirement accounts, fiduciary services, allocation funds, and custom models; and PitchBook Platform, research and analysis workstation for investment and research professionals. In addition, the company's PitchBook offers a mobile application, excel plug-in, data feeds, and data solutions. Morningstar, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

