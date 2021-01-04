AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 8.7%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 1,679,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 397,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Truist lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $638.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

