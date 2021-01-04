AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 8.7%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares were up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 1,679,393 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 397,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Truist lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub downgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.
The firm has a market capitalization of $638.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,773,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 148,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AnaptysBio by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 156,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 63,532 shares in the last quarter.
AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.
