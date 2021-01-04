Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVXL. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ AVXL opened at $5.40 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $361.60 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $256,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $246,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the third quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

