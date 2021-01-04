Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,582.50

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,582.50 ($33.74) and last traded at GBX 2,579.50 ($33.70), with a volume of 553496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,424.50 ($31.68).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,006.43 ($26.21).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,350.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,007.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £35.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.35.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, with a total value of £9,295 ($12,143.98). Also, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,430 ($31.75) per share, with a total value of £143,856 ($187,948.78). Insiders purchased 7,004 shares of company stock worth $16,711,808 over the last three months.

About Anglo American plc (AAL.L)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

