Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 1.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,404 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7,455.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,420,722 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Redburn Partners downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $69.77. 1,597,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,713. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $32.58 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

