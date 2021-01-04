ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANIP. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The company has a market cap of $358.88 million, a P/E ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $52.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

