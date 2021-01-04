Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,491.00

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,491 ($19.48) and last traded at GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45), with a volume of 124771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 935 ($12.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.25. The firm has a market cap of £14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 42.49.

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

