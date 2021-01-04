Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,491.00

Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) (LON:ANTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,491 ($19.48) and last traded at GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45), with a volume of 124771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82).

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Antofagasta plc (ANTO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 935 ($12.22).

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,323.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.25. The firm has a market cap of £14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 42.49.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

