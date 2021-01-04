API3 (API3) Reaches Market Cap of $32.83 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $2.37 or 0.00007416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $32.83 million and $16.01 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00128007 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.15 or 0.00272593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00524288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00275966 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050928 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.