APIX Price Hits $0.0511 on Major Exchanges (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. APIX has a market cap of $6.04 million and $1.48 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APIX has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APIX token can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00029702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00125972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00258734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.53 or 0.00536646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00284637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00019094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00051140 BTC.

APIX Token Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 tokens. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

