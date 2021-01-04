apM Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $534,286.00 (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $534,286.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00042346 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00340110 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00034035 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00023309 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

