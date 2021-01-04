Apollo Currency Market Cap Hits $16.17 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $16.17 million and $788,490.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 59.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018062 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.90 or 0.00238191 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

