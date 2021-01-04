Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Holdings Decreased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,874,000 after buying an additional 543,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 969,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,366,000 after acquiring an additional 114,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.