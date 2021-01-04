Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 11.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s share price traded down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $142.29 and last traded at $143.70. 2,463,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,067,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APPN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.10.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.01. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -261.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.94, for a total value of $1,383,269.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,044.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 462,697 shares of company stock worth $58,274,461. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Appian by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

