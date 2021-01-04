Applied Materials (AMAT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/30/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $82.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $80.00 to $96.00.

12/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $85.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $84.00 to $88.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $81.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Applied Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Applied Materials was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $86.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,127,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,976 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 694.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,506,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,646 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

