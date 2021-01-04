Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.95 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. Applied Materials reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year sales of $19.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.17 billion to $20.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $20.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.11 billion to $22.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.18. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

