AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $137.60

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.60 and last traded at $135.91, with a volume of 541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.89.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total transaction of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

