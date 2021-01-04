APY.Finance Market Capitalization Hits $4.63 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One APY.Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001263 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $578,914.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00029788 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00128142 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 47.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00269101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.00 or 0.00527847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00282179 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00050680 BTC.

APY.Finance Token Profile

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,719,323 tokens. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

APY.Finance Token Trading

APY.Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

