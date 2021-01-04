Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Up 15.3%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares were up 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 8,945,003 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 740% from the average daily volume of 1,064,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQMS shares. ValuEngine lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 47.86% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $40,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% during the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 343.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 2,522,522 shares during the period. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

