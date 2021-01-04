Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $3.18 on Major Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $3.18 or 0.00010127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aragon has a market capitalization of $125.77 million and approximately $27.14 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aragon has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00042882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.75 or 0.00343651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00023318 BTC.

About Aragon

ANT is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aragon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aragon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.