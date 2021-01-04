Arcblock (ABT) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00042943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00335184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00035304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00023991 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a token. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

