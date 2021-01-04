Arcblock Hits Market Cap of $6.84 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. Arcblock has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0694 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00314948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00031118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00023260 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a token. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.