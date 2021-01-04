Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $54.93 on Monday. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

