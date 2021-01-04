Ardor (ARDR) Price Tops $0.0701 on Exchanges

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $70.03 million and $3.78 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018569 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00254699 BTC.

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

