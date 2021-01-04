Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $627.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report $627.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $624.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $633.30 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $552.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $286,398.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,146.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,440 shares of company stock worth $53,701,223 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $290.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.00. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $293.78.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

