Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A) Shares Gap Down to $0.75

Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $0.63. Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 7,509 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.88 million and a P/E ratio of -250.00. The company has a quick ratio of 135.23, a current ratio of 135.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62.

About Armor Minerals Inc. (A.V) (CVE:A)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

