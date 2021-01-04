Arqma Hits Market Cap of $53,466.56 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market cap of $53,466.56 and $25,069.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,729.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,104.67 or 0.03375116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.00478735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.20 or 0.01271615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00408200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00021863 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00180895 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 13,831,371 coins and its circulating supply is 7,786,827 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Arqma's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

