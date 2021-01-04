Artius Acquisition Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 11th (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

Artius Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AACQU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, January 11th. Artius Acquisition had issued 63,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 14th. The total size of the offering was $630,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Artius Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of AACQU opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67. Artius Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $156,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

There is no company description available for Artius Acquisition Inc

