Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Trading Up 6.9%

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.32 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 108,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 79,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 16.59% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, and dump boxes; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; reels for combines and swathers; potato harvesters; grinder mixers; silage blowers and reels; land management equipment; and after-market service parts under the Art's-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by Art's-Way brands.

