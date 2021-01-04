Arweave Price Up 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00008343 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $89.38 million and $4.80 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.94 or 0.00336438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00035366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023823 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

Arweave can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

