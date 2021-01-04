ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) vs. Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Financial Analysis

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance -4.91% 8.56% 3.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 5 1 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus target price of $12.14, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.92 $98.08 million $1.64 7.32

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

